Mahama unveils HINGE digital platform to streamline health investment and regulation in Africa

President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has announced the introduction of a digital platform designed to reduce regulatory and financial barriers facing investors and innovators in Africa’s health sector.

The President unveiled the Health Investment and National Gateway Enabler, known as HINGE, while addressing the Health Plenary of the Alamein Africa Forum in Alamein, Egypt, on Saturday, October 3.

He said the initiative had been developed in collaboration with the African Medicines Agency, Institut Pasteur and AfroChampions.

“Today, we present HINGE, the Health Investment and National Gateway Enabler,” President Mahama said. He explained that the digital platform was intended to streamline regulation, clinical validation and commercialisation into a unified process for innovators and investors seeking to operate within Africa’s health sector.

He said Ghana was also deploying dedicated task forces and a Reform Interlock Observatory through the Accra Reset Presidential Council to track capital flows, monitor policy commitments and address non-tariff barriers affecting regional value chains.

According to the President, eliminating regulatory and financial friction would be essential to turning individual national successes into a connected continental health ecosystem.

President Mahama stressed that governments alone could not finance the scale of transformation required in Africa’s health sector.

“Governments cannot and should not fund this transition alone,” he said, calling for greater participation from private capital, industrial developers, commercial banks and sovereign funds.

He also urged corporate Africa, through initiatives such as BUMBY — Business United for Mothers, Babies, and Youth — to integrate health investment into corporate capital allocation and strategy.

The President concluded by challenging financiers, regulators and industrialists to identify practical measures for accelerating investment in African pharmaceutical production.

He asked financiers what de-risking and blended-finance structures were needed, regulators how quickly the African Medicines Agency could be operationalised, and industrialists what partnerships were required to move beyond packaging and fill-and-finish operations towards full Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient synthesis on African soil.

“Let us stop treating health as a line-item expense,” President Mahama said. “Let us build factories, integrate supply chains, fund innovators, and secure our citizens’ future.”

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