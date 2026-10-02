Photos: Mahama tours Mercy Ships hospital, commends life-changing medical mission

President John Dramani Mahama on Thursday, October 1, toured the Mercy Ships hospital docked at Tema Port, commending its medical team for providing specialised, life-changing care to Ghanaians in need of treatment.

During his tour of the hospital, President Mahama interacted with Ghanaian patients receiving treatment and expressed his appreciation to the crew and local volunteers for their dedication throughout the ship’s 10-month mission in the country.

President Mahama said Mercy Ships' voluntary medical support has provided life-saving care to patients who waited years for specialist treatment, including operations for cataracts, cleft lips and palates, tumours, childhood orthopaedic conditions, and other treatable conditions.



He urged the Health Ministry and relevant agencies to provide the support needed to enhance the ship’s services. President Mahama assured that the government will expand interventions to improve access to quality healthcare.





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