President Mahama to open housing finance conference in Accra on October 7

President John Dramani Mahama is expected to open a National Conference on Housing Finance in Accra on October 7, 2026, as stakeholders seek solutions to the financing challenges limiting access to affordable housing.

The two-day conference, convened by the National Homeownership Fund (NHF), will take place on October 7 and 8 at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel.

Held under the theme, “Adequate Housing for All: Innovative Financing for Ghana’s Housing Future”, the event will bring together representatives from government, financial institutions, the private sector, development institutions, civil society, academia and local government.

President Mahama will attend as Guest of Honour and is expected to deliver the keynote address at the opening session.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, September 30, the conference comes at a critical time for Ghana’s housing sector, with rising construction costs, limited access to long-term finance, high mortgage rates and affordability constraints preventing many households from securing adequate housing.

Discussions will focus on mobilising and deploying capital more effectively to expand housing opportunities, particularly for low- and middle-income households.

Participants will examine Ghana’s housing finance ecosystem and explore financing models, institutional reforms and partnerships that could improve access to sustainable and affordable housing finance.

The conference is being organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance; the Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources; the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs; the Bank of Ghana; and Shelter Afrique Development Bank. Financial institutions, labour unions and private-sector stakeholders are also involved.

The programme is expected to conclude with a policy outcomes communiqué outlining practical recommendations to guide policy development, implementation and resource mobilisation for the housing sector.

Organised as part of the commemoration of World Habitat Day 2026, the conference aims to translate discussions on adequate housing into actionable financing solutions.

The NHF is a government-backed housing finance institution established to support affordable homeownership through partnerships with public institutions, financial institutions and housing developers.

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