‘Free Salomey now!’ – Women march to EOCO over Salomey Awitey Baffoe’s continued detention

Chants of “Free Salomey now!” filled parts of Accra as a group of women took to the streets to demand the immediate release of Salomey Awitey Baffoe, calling on the government and relevant authorities to intervene in her continued detention.

The women, who participated in the “Women’s Voices Matter” demonstration, gathered at the AMA Park before proceeding to the premises of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), where they continued their calls for what they described as justice and fair treatment for Ms Baffoe.

The protesters have given President John Dramani Mahama 24 hours to act, with some of them chanting, “John Mahama, free Salomey!” and “We are tired of John!”

The demonstration was marked by strong emotions, with some participants crying as they demanded Ms Baffoe’s release and questioned the circumstances surrounding her continued detention.

Salomey Baffoe, 40, was arrested during a midnight raid on Sunday, September 13, at her home in Hansua in the Techiman Municipality of the Bono East Region.

The High Court on Thursday, September 24, denied a bail application filed on her behalf after the prosecution argued that she was still needed to assist with ongoing investigations.

The court was told that the investigation was cyber-related and that her release at that stage posed a risk of interference with witnesses. The court subsequently directed the Republic to expedite its investigations.

The protesters, however, have continued to question the decision to keep Ms Baffoe in custody, arguing that she should not be subjected to what they consider prolonged or unfair detention.

According to them, women already face significant social and economic challenges, and those who find themselves in legal or investigative situations should be treated fairly and in accordance with the law.

They said their demonstration was not only about Salomey but also about drawing attention to broader issues affecting women and ensuring that women's voices are heard when they raise concerns about their treatment.

KOKA joins call for Salomey's release

Among those who joined the demonstration was KOKA, who said he was there because he believes issues affecting women should concern everyone.

Explaining his decision to participate, he pointed to the women in his own life.

“I have sisters, my mum is a woman,” he said.

KOKA questioned the continued detention of Ms Baffoe, particularly the argument that she is needed to assist investigators with information contained on her phone.

He argued that if the phone is already in police custody, investigators should be able to examine the device without necessarily requiring her continued presence in custody.

“If you are telling me that you need to keep her to be able to get access to cyber information on her phone, the phone you have already taken, you don't need her presence to do those things,” he said.

His comments reflected one of the central concerns raised by the protesters, who are calling for Ms Baffoe to be released while investigations continue.

KOKA also questioned what he described as differences in the way authorities have publicly handled various cases.

He referred to other incidents, including a reported murder involving a phone dealer, and questioned why, in his view, there appeared to be greater public attention surrounding Ms Baffoe's case.

He said the authorities had held a press conference in connection with allegations involving Salomey, while, according to him, other serious incidents had not received the same level of public communication.

KOKA further used the demonstration to draw attention to the broader challenges facing women in Ghana.

He said women play a central role in families and communities and should therefore not be overlooked in discussions about national issues.

He also pointed to the fact that Ghana has a female Vice President, arguing that the concerns being raised by women should receive serious attention.

According to him, the challenges facing women go beyond the circumstances surrounding Salomey's case.

He spoke about the difficulties women face in providing for their families, getting their children into school and making a living, particularly for women who depend on trading.

He also referred to the economic difficulties faced by women in markets and communities across the country.

“The way we do things, we are putting women's lives under,” he said, while highlighting what he described as the everyday struggles' women face.

He also questioned whether promises aimed at supporting women, including a proposed women's bank, had translated into meaningful relief for women struggling to provide for their families.

For KOKA, the demonstration therefore represents a wider conversation about how women are treated and supported in Ghana, beyond the immediate issue of Salomey Baffoe's detention.

The protesters repeatedly directed their message at President John Dramani Mahama, calling on him to intervene and demanding Salomey's release.

At EOCO, the women continued chanting and expressing their frustration, with some visibly emotional as they called for justice.

Meanwhile, attention is also turning to the next stage of the legal process.

KOKA noted that Salomey is expected back in court on Tuesday, September 30, when the matter is scheduled to come up again.

He said the period associated with her detention and the previous bail decision had heightened concerns among those supporting her.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.