Ghana ‘showing up differently’ on global stage – Joyce Bawah Mogtari

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana is increasingly “showing up differently” on the global stage, with President John Dramani Mahama’s engagements at the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80) helping to project the country’s economic prospects and advocacy for Africa, Senior Presidential Advisor and Senior Presidential Aide, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has said.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, September 29, Joyce Bawah Mogtari said Ghana’s presence at UNGA80 went beyond participation, pointing to the country’s advocacy on reparations, the Accra Reset initiative and the growing interest from international leaders and institutions in engaging President Mahama.
She noted that President Mahama had, during last year’s UN General Assembly, called for a stronger African voice, a fairer global financial system, greater control over the continent’s resources and a new relationship with development partners.
According to her, Ghana’s subsequent leadership in the UN resolution on Reparations and Reparatory Justice, together with the Accra Reset, had helped sustain those conversations internationally.
“Ghana had something to say. Ghana had something to show. And increasingly, Ghana has something to offer,” she wrote, adding that the country’s advocacy for value addition to cocoa and minerals, increased African ownership of development financing and the African Continental Free Trade Area was creating a broader proposition for investors and international partners.
Ms Bawah Mogtari, however, acknowledged that diplomacy and international visibility alone could not create jobs or improve living standards, stressing that the real task was to convert access into investment, investment into businesses, businesses into jobs and economic growth into better lives. “Ghana is showing up differently. And the world is beginning to notice,” she stated.
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