Agric Minister engages Ga Mantse on agriculture transformation agenda

Audio By Carbonatix
Minister for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, has begun engagements with traditional authorities as part of efforts to strengthen collaboration in advancing Ghana’s agricultural transformation agenda.
The Minister paid a courtesy call on the Ga Mantse, Nii Teiko Tsuru II, where discussions centred on the role of traditional leaders in supporting agricultural development and improving communication between the Ministry and farming communities.
The Ga Mantse welcomed the engagement and called for closer cooperation to ensure that agricultural information and government initiatives reach communities effectively.
He also urged the Ministry to place greater emphasis on maize production, given its importance to the food needs of the Ga people, while assuring the Minister of the Ga State’s continued support.
Mr Opoku used the meeting to outline the Ministry’s ambition to make agriculture a more profitable enterprise capable of attracting a new generation of young people.
He cited the Feed Ghana Programme and said maize production exceeded 4.6 million tonnes in 2025, against estimated national demand of about 3.6 million tonnes.
The courtesy call forms part of the Ministry’s broader stakeholder engagements aimed at building stronger partnerships with Traditional Authorities as government works to improve agricultural productivity, promote investment in the sector and strengthen Ghana’s food security.
Latest Stories
-
Ghana’s tuna industry in crisis as 20 hook-and-line vessels collapse
19 minutes
-
South Tongu MP launches apprenticeship programme for 159 young people
32 minutes
-
The Pusiga connection behind Gertrude Atongi’s work in New York
59 minutes
-
Teachers took promotion exams in December to beat government clearance deadline – GNAT
1 hour
-
NPA launches 2026 staff welfare week with focus on teamwork and employee wellbeing
1 hour
-
Ghana, Saint Kitts and Nevis sign labour deal to strengthen protections for Ghanaian nurses
1 hour
-
Delayed promotions put teachers’ retirement benefits at risk – GNAT
1 hour
-
No ‘Bawumia candidates’ in NPP executive elections – Anthony Karbo
1 hour
-
Over 3,000 displaced as flooding overwhelms Hohoe communities
1 hour
-
Sunyani East NPP executives begin reconciliation drive ahead of 2028 polls
1 hour
-
Agric Minister engages Ga Mantse on agriculture transformation agenda
1 hour
-
Aayalolo expansion targets private car users, not trotro operators – Mahama Ayariga
2 hours
-
KNUST, GMTF explore AI partnership to transform healthcare delivery
2 hours
-
MTTD records 9,000 preventable crashes, over 900 deaths in eight months
2 hours
-
UN Secretary-General expresses optimism about future, pledges support for Mahama, AU
2 hours