National

Agric Minister engages Ga Mantse on agriculture transformation agenda

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  29 September 2026 5:24am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Minister for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, has begun engagements with traditional authorities as part of efforts to strengthen collaboration in advancing Ghana’s agricultural transformation agenda.

The Minister paid a courtesy call on the Ga Mantse, Nii Teiko Tsuru II, where discussions centred on the role of traditional leaders in supporting agricultural development and improving communication between the Ministry and farming communities.

The Ga Mantse welcomed the engagement and called for closer cooperation to ensure that agricultural information and government initiatives reach communities effectively.

He also urged the Ministry to place greater emphasis on maize production, given its importance to the food needs of the Ga people, while assuring the Minister of the Ga State’s continued support.

Mr Opoku used the meeting to outline the Ministry’s ambition to make agriculture a more profitable enterprise capable of attracting a new generation of young people.

He cited the Feed Ghana Programme and said maize production exceeded 4.6 million tonnes in 2025, against estimated national demand of about 3.6 million tonnes.

The courtesy call forms part of the Ministry’s broader stakeholder engagements aimed at building stronger partnerships with Traditional Authorities as government works to improve agricultural productivity, promote investment in the sector and strengthen Ghana’s food security.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group