Agric Minister engages Ga Mantse on agriculture transformation agenda

Minister for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, has begun engagements with traditional authorities as part of efforts to strengthen collaboration in advancing Ghana’s agricultural transformation agenda.

The Minister paid a courtesy call on the Ga Mantse, Nii Teiko Tsuru II, where discussions centred on the role of traditional leaders in supporting agricultural development and improving communication between the Ministry and farming communities.

The Ga Mantse welcomed the engagement and called for closer cooperation to ensure that agricultural information and government initiatives reach communities effectively.

He also urged the Ministry to place greater emphasis on maize production, given its importance to the food needs of the Ga people, while assuring the Minister of the Ga State’s continued support.

Mr Opoku used the meeting to outline the Ministry’s ambition to make agriculture a more profitable enterprise capable of attracting a new generation of young people.

He cited the Feed Ghana Programme and said maize production exceeded 4.6 million tonnes in 2025, against estimated national demand of about 3.6 million tonnes.

The courtesy call forms part of the Ministry’s broader stakeholder engagements aimed at building stronger partnerships with Traditional Authorities as government works to improve agricultural productivity, promote investment in the sector and strengthen Ghana’s food security.

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