MTTD records 9,000 preventable crashes, over 900 deaths in eight months

Audio By Carbonatix
More than 900 people have died in road crashes recorded across Ghana between January and August 2026, with the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) warning that many of the incidents could have been prevented.
The eight-month period recorded about 9,000 preventable crashes involving approximately 15,000 vehicles, while around 11,000 people sustained injuries of varying degrees.
Director of Research, Education and Training at the MTTD, ACP Alexander Obeng, said the figures highlight the scale of the road safety challenge facing the country and the need for greater responsibility among all road users.
“Between January and August, we can report that we have recorded about 9,000 preventable crashes involving about 15,000 vehicles of all categories and models, with about 11,000 Ghanaians having sustained various degrees of injury as a result of these preventable crashes,” he said.
Speaking on Channel One TV on Monday, September 28, ACP Obeng said tackling the situation would require a combination of proactive measures, including sustained road safety education, and reactive interventions to reduce the impact of crashes and protect motorists, passengers and pedestrians.
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