Police arrest 50 drivers over unapproved vehicle lights on Kasoa-Winneba Highway

The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Central East Regional Police Command has arrested 50 drivers for using unapproved lighting systems on their vehicles, with 37 of them prosecuted.

The enforcement exercise was conducted along the Kasoa-Winneba Highway following several months of public education and warnings by the police against the use of unauthorised vehicle lights.

The exercise targeted motorists using LED fog lights, strobe lights, and sirens without the required statutory authorisation.

The police said the practice contravenes the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012, L.I. 2180, which prohibits the attachment and use of unapproved lights on vehicles.

According to the police, the decision to prosecute offenders was taken after several months of education and caution failed to completely stop the practice.

So far, 50 drivers have been arrested, with 37 prosecuted at the Akweley Magistrate Court in Kasoa.

Twenty-eight of the offenders appeared before the court last Friday. Seventeen were fined, nine were cautioned, while the cases of the remaining offenders are pending.

Eighteen other offenders appeared before the court on Monday. Sixteen were fined, while two failed to appear before the court, leaving their cases pending.

The police said the enforcement exercise would continue until sanity was restored on the roads.

Motorists have been warned to remove unauthorised lighting systems from their vehicles or risk arrest and prosecution.

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