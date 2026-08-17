One dead, eight injured in head-on crash on Kasoa–Winneba Road

Audio By Carbonatix
A head-on collision between a water tanker and a Toyota Voxy at Tipper Junction on the Kasoa–Winneba Road has left one person dead and eight others injured.
The crash occurred on Saturday, August 15, with several occupants trapped and injured following the impact.
Firefighters from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) at the Buduburam Fire Station were dispatched to the scene to assist the victims and carry out rescue operations.
The emergency team successfully rescued eight injured persons and transported them to the Mother and Child Hospital in Kasoa, where they were admitted for medical treatment.
One of the victims, however, later died from injuries sustained in the accident.
The collision caused considerable damage to both vehicles. The Toyota Voxy suffered extensive damage around its engine compartment, while the water tanker sustained damage to parts of its body.
The identities of the deceased and injured victims have not yet been disclosed, and the circumstances that led to the collision remain unclear.
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