Father demands probe into death of Central University student in motorway crash

The father of 20-year-old Central University law student Ivan Apprey Baidoo is demanding a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding his son’s death in a motorcycle crash on the Accra-Tema Motorway.

Ivan left home on August 27, 2026, to play football with friends at East Legon but never returned. His father, Evans Baidoo, said the family became aware of the accident after a stranger answered Ivan’s phone and informed them that he had died.

He said the caller initially claimed to be an eyewitness, then identified himself as a police officer who had allegedly been following the motorcycle.

According to Mr Baidoo, information given to the family suggests that the motorcycle was allegedly pursued by a police officer who drew a pistol and later struck the motorcycle from behind near the motorway toll booth, causing it to crash.

Speaking to Citi FM, he said the surviving rider was later arrested and charged with murder, while the family remains concerned about delays in the investigation, Ivan’s missing phone and the identity of the alleged police officer.

“I mean, they have been lousy and lackadaisical. We are talking about life here,” he said.

Mr Baidoo said the medical findings showed that his son suffered severe injuries, including broken ribs, head injuries and internal bleeding.

“Every indication shows that my son did not die of what they were trying to attribute. He died in an accident,” he said.

The family has since petitioned the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for a full-scale investigation into the circumstances of Ivan’s death.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.