‘Who did this to you and what was your crime?’ – Father grieves over late Ivan Baidoo

The father of the late Ivan Apprey Baidoo, Evans Baidoo Esq., has broken his silence over the death of his 20-year-old son, describing the circumstances surrounding the incident as deeply traumatic .

Speaking during Ivan’s burial service on Saturday, September 19, Mr Baidoo said the circumstances surrounding his son’s sudden demise continue to haunt him, particularly the painful memory of seeing his lifeless body.

“Seeing your lifeless body on a stretcher still traumatises me. The circumstances of your sudden demise make me…” he said, struggling to express the depth of his pain.

Mr Baidoo said the loss had left him inconsolable, insisting that Ivan did not simply die but was murdered.

“Your sudden demise has left me inconsolable. You did not die, son; you were murdered. Brutally murdered by a police officer paid with your parents’ taxes to protect you,” he said.

He then questioned what could have led to his son’s death and demanded answers over the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Who did this to you, and what was your crime?” he asked.

Ivan, a law student at Central University, is said to have left home in Old Ashongman on August 27, 2026, to play football with friends at the East Legon Astroturf Park.

The pursuit continued toward the motorway (near the old toll booth area), where the officer allegedly hit or kicked the rear of the bike, causing both to fall. Ivan sustained fatal injuries (including head injuries, broken ribs, and internal bleeding).

Mr Baidoo was pronounced dead on arrival, while Arthur was treated and discharged.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has identified and interdicted General Corporal Robert Katey Koranteng in connection with the death of Ivan.

Corporal Koranteng, 34, was stationed at the Traffic Management Enforcement Unit at the Police Headquarters in Accra.

He has since been arraigned before the Adabraka District Court in Accra and charged with murder.

The charge was brought on Tuesday, September 15, in connection with the death of Ivan, who was travelling on a Yango motorbike from Ashongman Estates to East Legon Astroturf Park to play football.

According to the prosecution, the rider, Samuel Wesley Arthur, allegedly went through a red traffic light at the UPSA traffic intersection, where Corporal Koranteng was on duty.

The prosecution told the court that Corporal Koranteng pursued the motorcycle and signalled the rider to stop, but he allegedly failed to do so and continued through the Okponglo traffic light and the Tetteh Quarshie Interchange onto the Tema Motorway.

It further alleged that after the Old Tollbooth on the Tema Motorway, Corporal Koranteng kicked the motorcycle with his leg while pursuing it.

The prosecution said the action caused the rider to lose control of the motorcycle, which subsequently crashed into a concrete barrier.

It is also alleged that Corporal Koranteng failed to stop or arrange immediate medical assistance for the victims before speeding away.

Corporal Koranteng has been charged with intentionally causing Ivan’s death by unlawful harm, contrary to Section 46 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

As the family mourns Ivan, his father continues to grapple with the loss of his son and the circumstances surrounding his death, which he says have left him traumatised and demanding answers.

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