World Cleanup Day: GFF begins sanitation education in local communities

Audio By Carbonatix
With the World Cleanup Day set to come off tomorrow, 20th September 2026, GF Foundation (GFF), a social enterprise organisation has begun its sanitation education among some communities in the Greater Accra region.
The objective is to ensure safe waste disposal, personal hygiene, and environmental cleanliness among Ghanaians to prevent diseases.
On safe water disposal, the Foundation will teach people about proper handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, bathing, and respiratory etiquette such as covering coughs.
It will also explain the proper use of toilets, latrines, and safe management of solid waste and wastewater.
The Head of Community Environmental Research, Haggar Quao, said her outfit will spread the gospel of environmental sanitation and be deliberate in its actions in protecting the environment.
“Cleaning our gutters shouldn’t begin and end with World Cleanup Day. It must be part of our culture”.
She urged all Ghanaians to join the massive cleanup exercise tomorrow, where the organisation and its volunteers will desilt as many gutters in Nungua and its surrounding areas as possible.
The exercise will start at 7am, from the Nungua Market to the Nungua Police Station, where volunteers and sympathisers will join hands in cleaning gutters, clearing debris and keeping the environment clean.
This will be extended to nearby communities.
The World Cleanup Day takes place annually on September 20, uniting millions of volunteers across more than 190 countries to tackle the global solid waste crisis.
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