Inter fight back again to snatch draw at leaders Roma

Lautaro Martinez now has four goals in Serie A

Defending champions Inter Milan came from 2-0 down for the third Serie A game in a row to earn a dramatic draw against leaders Roma.

In a breathless top-of-the-table encounter, Manu Kone fired the hosts ahead in the sixth minute before adding his second, initially ruled out for offside, in the 37th minute.

Lautaro Martinez pulled Inter back into the game within 30 seconds of the second-half restart, and levelled with his second strike in the 79th minute.

Inter looked the more likely to find a winner, but both sides held firm to share the points and maintain their unbeaten starts to the season after five league games.

On an emotional evening across Italy, fans from both ends paid tribute to Sandro Mazzola, the legendary Inter forward who won four Serie A titles and two European Cups with the Nerazzurri, as well as the 1968 European Championship with the national team.

In a perfect start for Roma, the hosts almost blew the roof off the Stadio Olimpico when Paulo Dybala's clipped cross found Nahuel Molina at the back post, with his header dropping for Kone to steer home a low finish.

Inter pushed for an equaliser and came close on the half-hour mark when Englishman Curtis Jones flicked the ball to Alessandro Bastoni, whose shot clipped the outside of the post.

Kone, who was blocked from leaving the Roma on deadline day, sealed a double when his left-footed shot from the edge of the six yard box went high into the centre of the goal.

The Frenchman had scored only four times in 66 previous Roma appearances, but became the fifth player to net two goals or more in the first half for the club against Inter in Italian top-flight history.

But the hosts conceded just their second goal of the season straight after half‑time when Marcus Thuram slipped the ball to Martinez, who guided a left‑footed finish into the bottom corner.

Donyell Malen, who has scored the most goals in Europe's top five leagues this year, thought he had a third Roma goal, but Inter keeper Josep Martinez produced a superb save with his head from close range.

After a relentless push to get back on level terms, the visitors were finally rewarded when they hit the bar from a corner before working the ball back quickly to Martinez to claim his second.

Inter, who recovered from a two-goal deficit to beat both Napoli and Udinese, were without England John Stones and Djed Spence though injury.

And the draw meant they are second on goal difference, while Roma, who have only won two of their last 18 meetings against the Milan outfit, remain in top spot.

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