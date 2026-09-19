Ignite Social Enterprise targets global market for locally manufactured Ghanaian products

Audio By Carbonatix
Ignite Social Enterprise Limited has revealed plans to promote locally manufactured Ghanaian products on the international market through its digital platform.
Speaking to journalists at the 2026 edition of the UPSA 1000 & Ghana Entrepreneurship Conference, Regional Consultant for Ignite Social Enterprise Limited, Paul Elikem Dovi, outlined the company’s strategy to partner with Ghanaian businesses, particularly those in agriculture and manufacturing.
According to him, the move will enhance Ignite’s wide variety of quality products while boosting the competitiveness of Ghanaian brands on the international market.
Mr Dovi said Ignite’s mission is to democratise business ownership and empower micro-entrepreneurs to achieve financial independence through a people-first, social e-commerce model.
He explained that the platform turns curated wellness and lifestyle products into vehicles for self-reliance, supported by digital tools, training and an AI-powered learning platform.
As a main sponsor of this year's conference, Ignite Social Enterprise Limited encouraged young Ghanaians to build low-cost, sustainable businesses that create impact in their communities.
The five-day event, which began on Monday, September 14, at the Kofi Ohene-Konadu Auditorium of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), brought together young entrepreneurs, business leaders and industry experts.
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