VIDEO: Akwatia MP ‘clashes’ with Kofi Bentil over 3.9-tonne cocaine seizure

Audio By Carbonatix
Member of Parliament for Akwatia, Bernard Bediako Baidoo, got into a heated exchange with lawyer and Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, over the circumstances surrounding the seizure of nearly 3.9 tonnes of suspected cocaine in France from a consignment that originated from Ghana.
The incident occurred on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, September 19, during a discussion on the seizure and growing concerns over how such a large consignment of suspected narcotics was able to pass through Ghana’s port before being intercepted by French authorities.
While Mr Bentil questioned how such a large consignment of cocaine could pass through the country’s port, Mr Baidoo rejected what he described as attempts to blame the government before investigations establish exactly what happened.
Watch the video below
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