VIDEO: Akwatia MP ‘clashes’ with Kofi Bentil over 3.9-tonne cocaine seizure

Member of Parliament for Akwatia, Bernard Bediako Baidoo, got into a heated exchange with lawyer and Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, over the circumstances surrounding the seizure of nearly 3.9 tonnes of suspected cocaine in France from a consignment that originated from Ghana.

The incident occurred on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, September 19, during a discussion on the seizure and growing concerns over how such a large consignment of suspected narcotics was able to pass through Ghana’s port before being intercepted by French authorities.

While Mr Bentil questioned how such a large consignment of cocaine could pass through the country’s port, Mr Baidoo rejected what he described as attempts to blame the government before investigations establish exactly what happened.

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