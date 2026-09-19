Kudus, Djiku return a boost to Black Stars – Agyemang-Badu

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has welcomed the return of Mohammed Kudus and Alexander Djiku to the Black Stars squad ahead of Ghana’s upcoming fixtures.
Ghana will face Côte d’Ivoire on Thursday, September 24, before hosting The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, September 29. The Black Stars will then travel to Morocco for a friendly against the Atlas Lions on Sunday, October 4, 2026.
Ahead of the games, Agyemang-Badu believes the return of Kudus and Djiku will provide a timely boost to the Black Stars.
Commenting on Kudus, he said: “I think we need him at this particular time. Especially in this kind of game, when you are missing somebody like Partey, you need this kind of character to lead the team.”
He also expressed optimism about Kudus’ fitness following his recent injury setback.
“For the club to allow him to come means that he’s strong and gradually coming up. I don’t know the standard level of his fitness, but still, I think we need him.”
On Djiku, Agyemang-Badu highlighted the defender’s experience and maturity as important qualities for the Black Stars.
“Djiku, as usual, everybody knows him. Unfortunately, before the World Cup, he got injured, but he came back and he was playing. We need the maturity at the back of our defence as well. So, it’s good for the team that both are here.”
Agyemang-Badu believes having the experienced duo available will be important as Ghana prepares for the upcoming fixtures.
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