AFCON 2027Q: Kudus returns as Partey misses out on Black Stars squad for September-October international break

Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz has named a 24-man squad for the upcoming international break, which will see the team start the qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

The extended international break will see the Black Stars take on Côte d'Ivoire and Gambia in the qualifiers while they also play Morocco in an international friendly.

Mohammed Kudus has been named in the squad for the first time since October, when he featured for Ghana in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic and Comoros.

The midfielder makes a return after nearly a year out.

However, there is no place for Thomas Partey, who recently recovered from an injury after being sidelined for his new club, Al Shabab.

New York Red Bulls midfielder Ronald Donkor gets a first call-up to the national team following his impressive performances for his club in the Major League Soccer (MLS).

Jan Gyamerah, Nathaniel Adjei, Alexander Djiku, Ibrahim Sulemana, and Ibrahim Osman, who all missed the World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA, also make a return to the squad alongside Kudus.

Brandon-Thomas Asante, Abdul Mumim, Alidu Seidu, Jonas Adjetey, and Elisha Owusu are notable absentees from Queiroz's team for the upcoming task.

Here is the full squad called up by the Portuguese trainer:

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.