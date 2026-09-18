‘Public sector is choked, there is no NSP retention’ – Ashanti Region NSA Director on fresh deployment plan

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ashanti Regional Director of the National Service Authority (NSA), Emmanuel Fynn Reagan, says the public sector has limited capacity to retain National Service Personnel (NSPs) after their mandatory service.
He has therefore urged service personnel to consider placements in private institutions, where he believes they may have better opportunities for retention.
Speaking to journalists, Mr Fynn Reagan said the NSA is targeting the deployment of about 70% of service personnel to private agencies as part of efforts to improve their prospects after national service.
“When you go to the few government institutions we have, there is no retention when you are done with service. The possibility of you retaining is not there, because the problem is there already too.”
He said government institutions such as the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) and the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) already have limited space to absorb additional personnel.
“When you go to DVLA today, DVLA is full. COCOBOD is full. Other government institutions are very full. So we advise that they choose some private agencies, because that is where they can be absorbed. They can get the retention. If you want retention, if you want a future for yourself, the option is the private sector.”
The Ashanti Regional Director encouraged NSPs to consider private sector placements when selecting their preferred organisations, rather than focusing primarily on government institutions.
The NSA's proposed strategy comes amid concerns about employment opportunities for graduates after national service, with government institutions facing constraints in absorbing large numbers of service personnel.
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