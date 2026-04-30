Mahama recommends female NSS person for automatic employment after Akosombo recovery efforts

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has recommended automatic employment for a female National Service Scheme (NSS) person who distinguished herself during recovery efforts following the fire outbreak at the Akosombo substation.
The recommendation was made during the President’s inspection tour of the facility on Thursday, April 30, where he commended engineers and technical teams for their swift and coordinated response in restoring power after the incident.
According to the President, the NSS personnel demonstrated exceptional dedication and professionalism in the line of duty, contributing meaningfully to efforts to stabilise the national grid in the aftermath of the disruption.
He noted that such commitment should not go unnoticed, stressing the need to reward young professionals who go above and beyond in service to the nation.
Energy Minister John Jinapor also praised the engineers and support staff for their tireless work, which led to the successful restoration of electricity within a short period.
He further disclosed that MTN Ghana has pledged a donation of one million Ghana cedis worth of airtime and data to the engineers involved, as a token of appreciation for their dedication and sacrifice.
The recent fire incident at the Akosombo GRIDCo substation disrupted power supply in parts of the country, prompting urgent intervention from energy sector players.
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