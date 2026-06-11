Fire destroys 20-room compound house in Wiawso

Audio By Carbonatix
A domestic fire outbreak at Omanhene New Site has caused significant damage to a 20-room compound house, despite swift intervention by firefighters from the Sefwi Wiawso Municipal Fire Station in the Western North Region.
The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) confirmed that personnel were dispatched to the scene following reports of a building fire on Monday, June 8.
Upon arrival, firefighters were confronted with flames already engulfing six bedrooms within the compound house.
The intensity of the blaze posed a serious threat to the entire structure, prompting the fire crew to adopt a defensive firefighting strategy.
Their primary focus was to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading further into the remaining rooms of the building.
Through coordinated and rapid action, the firefighters managed to bring the situation under control and limit the extent of destruction. In total, 14 rooms were successfully saved from the fire.
However, the incident still resulted in significant property loss. Two of the six affected rooms were completely destroyed by the flames, while four others sustained partial damage.
Although the fire caused considerable damage, the GNFS noted that the swift response of the municipal fire crew was crucial in preventing the total loss of the building.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
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