13-year-old boy dies as fire destroys nine-bedroom house at Tarkwa Makro

A 13-year-old boy has died after a fire outbreak destroyed a nine-bedroom house at Tarkwa Makro in Kumasi.

According to reports, the fire started in the late hours of Monday, destroying several properties in the building.

Some eyewitnesses who spoke to Adom News said attempts by residents to rescue the boy, identified as Hassan, proved unsuccessful.

A victim of the fire, Prince, said the boy called him for help, but he was unable to do much to save him.

“I’m sick in my leg. When the fire started, Hassan was calling me Bra Prince, I’m burning, help me. I asked him to open the door, but he said it was locked and he couldn’t. I did what I could, but I couldn’t save him,” he wept.

He said at the time of the incident, there were only four people in the house.

The fire service later arrived to douse the fire and begin an investigation into the cause.

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