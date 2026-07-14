13-year-old boy dies as fire destroys nine-bedroom house at Tarkwa Makro

Audio By Carbonatix
A 13-year-old boy has died after a fire outbreak destroyed a nine-bedroom house at Tarkwa Makro in Kumasi.
According to reports, the fire started in the late hours of Monday, destroying several properties in the building.
Some eyewitnesses who spoke to Adom News said attempts by residents to rescue the boy, identified as Hassan, proved unsuccessful.
A victim of the fire, Prince, said the boy called him for help, but he was unable to do much to save him.
“I’m sick in my leg. When the fire started, Hassan was calling me Bra Prince, I’m burning, help me. I asked him to open the door, but he said it was locked and he couldn’t. I did what I could, but I couldn’t save him,” he wept.
He said at the time of the incident, there were only four people in the house.
The fire service later arrived to douse the fire and begin an investigation into the cause.
Latest Stories
-
Gayina’s Pound of Flesh: George Quaye’s new play explores religious intolerance in Ghana
1 minute
-
NPA increases price floor from July 16; Petrol up to GH¢ 13.28 and diesel pegged at GH¢ 14.35
8 minutes
-
Miracles GH¢50m bail: Go to court for bail variation if conditions are excessive – James Enu
28 minutes
-
Miracles Aboagye released from EOCO custody amid GH¢55m investigation
37 minutes
-
GRA Commissioner-General urges businesses to support national clean-up exercise
39 minutes
-
Empress Neeta: Why your PR isn’t working overnight – the hard truth every artiste needs to hear
44 minutes
-
Miracles GH¢50m bail: Investigative bodies behaving as if they’re superior to the courts -Suame MP
59 minutes
-
Miracles Aboagye still in EOCO custody as lawyers work to secure GH¢50m bail – Atta Akyea
1 hour
-
Ghana’s infrastructure scores 2.83 out of 5 as engineers highlight funding and maintenance gaps
1 hour
-
Education Ministry urges police to intensify search for fugitive Bole SHS teacher
2 hours
-
Ghana calls for urgent political finance reforms to protect democracy across Africa
2 hours
-
Lands Minister to address public on sector reforms in Government Accountability Series on Wednesday
2 hours
-
KMA increases sweeper monthly wages from Gh₵250 to Gh₵800
2 hours
-
Bole-Bamboi MP secures funding to complete abandoned hospital staff quarters after 14 years
2 hours
-
Premier Health Insurance donates wheelchairs to Greater Accra Regional Hospital
2 hours