Fire breaks out at Wa Islamic SHS Girls’ dormitory

A fire has broken out at the girls’ dormitory of Wa Islamic Senior High School in the Upper West Region.

Two fire tenders are currently at the scene, with firefighters working to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to other parts of the dormitory.

The fire is currently confined to one of the houses within the girls’ dormitory, while firefighters are battling to stop it from reaching an adjoining house.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damage are not yet known.

Further details are expected as emergency responders continue their operations.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.