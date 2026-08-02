Fire breaks out at Wa Islamic SHS Girls’ dormitory

Audio By Carbonatix
A fire has broken out at the girls’ dormitory of Wa Islamic Senior High School in the Upper West Region.
Two fire tenders are currently at the scene, with firefighters working to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to other parts of the dormitory.
The fire is currently confined to one of the houses within the girls’ dormitory, while firefighters are battling to stop it from reaching an adjoining house.
The cause of the fire and the extent of damage are not yet known.
Further details are expected as emergency responders continue their operations.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
Government to formalise tricycle waste collectors, expand waste transfer stations
3 minutes
-
Invest in Africa opens Green Enterprise Programme for youth
11 minutes
-
Education Minister backs move to elevate Ohawu Agricultural College into university
27 minutes
-
Mahama urges African youth to lead continent’s next chapter through innovation and integrity
44 minutes
-
Four rescued after minibus crashes near GRA office at Circle
54 minutes
-
Police investigate deaths of two women found in Tamale hotel, IGP deploys special team
56 minutes
-
Youth Ministry partners DTI to build industry-ready workforce for Ghana
58 minutes
-
Mahama calls for right of return for global African family
1 hour
-
Supporting breastfeeding starts with the family: why fathers matter
1 hour
-
Mahama praises Jamaica’s Hurricane Melissa recovery, cites Ghana’s Pan-African solidarity
1 hour
-
Police investigate deaths of two Beninese women found in Tamale hotel room
1 hour
-
Freedom is never a gift; it must be earned – Mahama
1 hour
-
Mahama calls for stronger African Union-Caribbean cooperation and global governance reforms
1 hour
-
GACL sacks two airport car park workers over passenger extortion
1 hour
-
GNAPS calls for transparent standards-based BECE grading instead of norm-referenced assessment
1 hour