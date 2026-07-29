Fire destroys vehicle at Nungua Buade

Audio By Carbonatix
A vehicle was completely gutted by fire at Nungua Buade, near Accra Metro University, on Monday, July 27, before firefighters from the Trade Fair Fire Station brought the blaze under control, preventing it from spreading to nearby properties.
According to a Facebook post shared by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), a distress call was received via telephone at 2:31 p.m., reporting a vehicle engulfed in flames.
Within a minute, a firefighting crew was mobilised and dispatched from the Trade Fair Fire Station at 2:32 p.m.
The crew arrived at the scene at 2:53 p.m. to find the vehicle already fully engulfed in an intense blaze. Thick smoke billowed into the air as flames consumed the vehicle, posing a potential threat to nearby structures and other road users.
Firefighters immediately launched suppression operations, deploying firefighting equipment to contain the blaze. Their prompt and professional response brought the fire under control within five minutes, successfully preventing it from spreading beyond the affected vehicle.
Although the vehicle was destroyed by the fire, the swift intervention of the firefighters ensured that no adjacent properties or other vehicles were affected.
Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were recorded during the incident.
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