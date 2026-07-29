Dome-Kwabenya MP condemns road encroachment, illegal development during inspection tour

The Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Faustina Elikplim Akurugu, has expressed concern over the increasing encroachment on public roads and other critical infrastructure in parts of the constituency, describing the situation as a threat to ongoing development projects.

The concerns were raised on Tuesday, July 28, during an inspection of ongoing road rehabilitation projects with the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ga East, Edmund Agboh, officials of the Ga East Municipal Assembly and project engineers.

The team visited the Grand Star Hotel–Nama Road at Musuku, the Ashongman Pure Water Road rehabilitation project, road projects at Taifa and the installation of streetlights from Transition to the Atomic Roundabout.

At Taifa, the delegation discovered that a private residence had significantly encroached on portions of a public road, reducing the available carriageway and potentially affecting future road expansion.

Speaking during the inspection, Ms Akurugu stressed that public roads must be preserved for the benefit of all residents.

"Public roads belong to everyone. No individual has the right to take over public space for private purposes. We must protect these roads if we want sustainable development in our communities," she said.

The MP also criticised the placement of Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) power poles in the middle of some roads in Taifa, describing the situation as avoidable and costly.

According to her, poor coordination between utility providers and road authorities continues to create challenges for infrastructure development.

"Infrastructure planning must be coordinated. We cannot continue relocating utility poles because they were placed within road alignments. That only delays projects and increases costs," she noted.

While inspecting the Ashongman Pure Water Road rehabilitation project, the team also observed attempts by some individuals to fill a retention pond allegedly to pave the way for building construction.

Ms Akurugu strongly opposed the move, insisting that the retention pond plays a critical role in flood control within the area.

"It won't happen. We will not allow anyone to destroy essential drainage infrastructure for private development. These facilities exist to protect lives and property, and we will ensure they are preserved," she stated.

The Ga East MCE, Edmund Agboh, assured residents that the Assembly would enforce planning regulations and work with relevant state institutions to safeguard public infrastructure.

He said the Assembly remained committed to supporting road projects while ensuring that road reservations, drainage systems and other public facilities were protected from encroachment.

The inspection also included the installation of streetlights from Transition to the Atomic Roundabout, a project expected to improve visibility, road safety and security along the busy stretch.

Ms Akurugu commended the progress of the ongoing infrastructure works and reiterated her commitment to working with the Assembly and relevant agencies to improve road networks and protect public assets across the constituency.

She appealed to residents to support development efforts by respecting road reservations and reporting activities that threaten public infrastructure.

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