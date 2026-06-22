Dome-Kwabenya MP condemns alleged shooting of Adwoa Safo, urges swift police action

Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Faustina Elikplim Akurugu, has visited former Member of Parliament for the constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo, at the 37 Military Hospital following an alleged shooting incident that reportedly left the former lawmaker injured.

The visit comes after reports emerged that Madam Adwoa Safo was receiving medical treatment after gunshots were allegedly fired at the residence of her younger brother, Israel Kwadwo Safo, on Sunday, June 21, 2026.

In a Facebook post following the incident, Mrs Akurugu strongly condemned the alleged act of violence and called for a thorough police investigation.

“I strongly condemn this alleged act of violence in all its forms. Such incidents undermine public safety and threaten the peace and stability we all cherish.

“I call on all well-meaning Ghanaians to join in condemning this act and to reaffirm our collective commitment to peace, tolerance, and respect for human life.

“I further urge the Inspector-General of Police and the Ghana Police Service to act swiftly and professionally to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident and ensure that all persons responsible are identified and brought to book in accordance with the law.

According to sources familiar with the incident, the former Dome-Kwabenya MP was at the residence of her younger brother, Israel Kwadwo Safo, when gunshots were allegedly fired amid heightened tensions linked to an ongoing leadership succession dispute within the Kristo Asafo movement following the death of its founder, Apostle Kwadwo Safo.

Witnesses claim that armed individuals opened fire during a gathering reportedly organised in support of efforts to install Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena as successor to the late founder.

Although details remain unclear, unconfirmed reports suggest that approximately 15 rounds of ammunition were discharged during the incident.

Sources close to Madam Adwoa Safo allege that one of the bullets grazed her near the neck. She was subsequently rushed for medical attention and is said to be in stable condition.

The alleged shooting has intensified concerns over the growing dispute within the Kristo Asafo family regarding succession arrangements.

The matter is also said to be the subject of legal challenges, with some family members reportedly contesting moves to elevate Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena to the leadership of the organisation.

The Ghana Police Service has arrested six private security guards in connection with the shooting incident involving former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo at Kwabenya.

A search conducted after the arrests led to the retrieval of five pump-action guns, one Taurus pistol loaded with seven rounds of 9mm ammunition, an additional magazine with five rounds of 9mm ammunition, and communication equipment.

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