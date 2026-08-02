Trump reaffirms US backing for Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara

Audio By Carbonatix
United States President Donald J. Trump has reaffirmed Washington’s recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara, describing Morocco’s autonomy proposal as the only basis for resolving the long-running territorial dispute.
The reaffirmation was contained in a message to King Mohammed VI to mark the 27th anniversary of Morocco’s Throne Day, according to a statement from Morocco’s Royal Office.
“The United States is unequivocal: We recognise Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara and support Morocco’s serious, credible, and realistic autonomy proposal as the only basis for a just and lasting solution,” President Trump said.
He warned that any alternative approach would only prolong the dispute.
“This dispute must end now, and the United States will continue to push toward that goal.”
President Trump also congratulated King Mohammed VI and the people of Morocco on Throne Day, highlighting the long-standing relationship between the two countries.
“This year, we celebrate 250 years of American history and enduring friendship with Morocco — a bond forged in trust and mutual respect.”
The US President praised King Mohammed VI’s leadership, describing it as an “anchor of stability.” He also commended Morocco’s role in promoting peace, combating extremism, strengthening regional security and supporting the Abraham Accords.
He said the United States would continue working with Morocco to enhance security cooperation in the Sahel, where political instability and extremist violence remain major concerns.
The message also underscored the importance of expanding economic ties between the two countries.
President Trump said Morocco’s economic vision was creating new opportunities for shared prosperity and announced that he had directed his administration to promote economic and social development in partnership with Morocco, including in Western Sahara.
He identified energy, artificial intelligence, critical minerals and defence as priority areas for future cooperation, adding that American technology and innovation would continue to support Morocco’s strategic development.
“Together, we are ushering in a new era, one that prioritises the interests of our two peoples,” the message concluded.
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