Bulgaria backs Morocco’s autonomy plan as ‘viable solution’ to Western Sahara dispute

Audio By Carbonatix
Bulgaria has signalled support for Morocco’s autonomy proposal as a possible solution to the long-running Western Sahara dispute, describing “genuine autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty” as a viable path to resolving the issue.
The position was announced in a joint communiqué issued after a telephone conversation on Tuesday between Bulgaria’s Foreign Minister, Velislava Petrova-Chamova, and Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Bourita.
According to the communiqué, Bulgaria’s position is aligned with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2797.
“In light of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2797, Bulgaria recognises that genuine autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty could constitute a viable solution to the dispute,” the statement said.
Bulgaria also expressed support for Morocco’s autonomy initiative, first presented in 2007, describing it as a credible basis for a negotiated settlement.
The communiqué stated that “Bulgaria reaffirms that it considers the autonomy proposal presented by Morocco in 2007 to be a serious, credible, and realistic basis for reaching a just, lasting, and mutually acceptable political solution” to the issue of the Moroccan Sahara.
The statement said the development forms part of efforts to deepen bilateral relations between Morocco and Bulgaria.
It added that Bulgaria’s position reflects what it described as growing international support for Morocco’s sovereignty over the Sahara and the autonomy plan advanced under the leadership of King Mohammed VI.
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