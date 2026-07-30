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China, Ghana deepen defence ties as PLA marks 99th anniversary

Source: GNA  
  30 July 2026 5:13am
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China has reaffirmed its commitment to expanding defence cooperation with Ghana through military training, infrastructure development, equipment support and humanitarian collaboration.

The renewed commitment comes as Ghana and China pursue closer bilateral engagement in defence and security, including military education and institutional capacity building.

Mr Cong Song, China’s Ambassador to Ghana, gave the assurance at a reception in Accra marking the 99th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

He said defence cooperation remained a key pillar of relations between the two countries, which were founded on mutual trust, respect and practical cooperation.

“The political mutual trust continues to deepen. China and Ghana are good friends, partners and brothers, and the prospects for cooperation in various fields remain broad,” he said.

Mr Cong said China would continue implementing the outcomes of the meeting between President Xi Jinping and President John Dramani Mahama in Beijing last year to strengthen bilateral cooperation and support Ghana’s development priorities.

He said bilateral trade reached US$14.1 billion in 2025, representing a 19.3 per cent increase over the previous year.

The Ambassador said the People’s Liberation Army continued to contribute to international peace through United Nations peacekeeping operations, humanitarian assistance and security cooperation.

He said that China remained committed to multilateralism and initiatives promoting peace and stability.

Mr Ernest Brogya Genfi, Deputy Minister for Defence, said Ghana valued its longstanding defence partnership with China, describing it as an important contributor to the modernisation of the Ghana Armed Forces.

He said cooperation had expanded through military infrastructure, professional training, military education and logistics support.

“The Ministry of Defence Headquarters remains a lasting testament to this enduring partnership, and we thank the Chinese Government for that support,” he said.

Mr Genfi said more than nine military infrastructure projects were completed with Chinese support in 2025, including facilities at Shai Hills, Nutekpor, Akyem Akroso and Bundase.

He said Ghana was also working with China on facilities for the proposed National College of Defence Studies, while Parliament had approved legislation establishing the National Defence University of Ghana.

Mr Genfi announced that the Chinese naval hospital ship, Peace Ark, was expected to visit Ghana later this year to provide medical services and humanitarian assistance.

“Our partnership extends beyond military cooperation. It is built on mutual understanding and respect, and we must continue working together to address emerging security challenges confronting the West African sub-region,” he said.

Colonel Dou Yan, Chinese Defence Attaché to Ghana, said military cooperation between the two countries had expanded to include personnel training, equipment support, maritime cooperation, infrastructure development and United Nations peacekeeping.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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