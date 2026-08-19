US charges 17 Iranians over alleged years-long cyber attack campaign

Audio By Carbonatix
Seventeen Iranians have been charged with allegedly conducting a years-long "co-ordinated campaign" of cyber attacks in an effort to steal data from US organisations.
The US Department of Justice (DoJ) said members of the Iran-based Mabna Institute had targeted the computer systems of 144 American universities and 42 private sector firms since at least 2013.
The group is alleged to have stolen more than 31 terabytes of academic data and intellectual property worth approximately $3.4bn (£2.5m) over the course of the "massive" campaign, the DoJ said.
FBI Assistant Director in Charge James C Barnacle, Jr described the coordinated cyber attacks as "a serious threat to our national security".
Many of the attacks were conducted on behalf of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the DoJ said in a statement, as well as for "other Iranian government and university clients".
"Backed by the IRGC, this operation reflects a broader, organised effort to target US institutions and global partners," Barnacle said.
The DoJ said Mabna had targeted the accounts of 100,000 academics around the world and successfully compromised 8,000 professors' email accounts at 144 US-based universities and another 178 academic institutions internationally.
The campaign started in approximately 2013 and continued until at least December 2017, the DoJ added.
The department also announced it was offering a $10m (£7.3m) reward for information leading to the location of five of the alleged hackers-for-hire who have been charged.
US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Jamie McDonald said cyber operations have "become a central instrument of national power", warning of the dangerous impact cyber attacks have on US security and the economy.
In addition to academic institutions, Mabna is alleged to have targeted and compromised employee email accounts from at least five US federal and state government agencies.
At least 42 US-based private companies and 11 foreign companies based in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Sweden, and the UK were also targeted, the DoJ said.
The Mabna Institute was founded in 2013 to assist Iranian academic organisations in "stealing access to non-Iranian scientific resources", according to the DoJ.
Nine of the 17 members charged on Tuesday were previously charged in a seven-count indictment in March 2018.
Latest Stories
-
National Apprenticeship Programme surpasses 10,000 target, reaches 14,000 beneficiaries – NYA
2 minutes
-
AMA orders aboboyaa, tricycles to install reflectors, avoid major highways
9 minutes
-
GACC flags persistent corruption risks despite progress in 2025
17 minutes
-
Stalled reforms, funding gaps weakening Ghana’s anti-corruption fight – GACC
18 minutes
-
Mahama deserves praise for creating Youth Development Ministry – Osman Ayariga
22 minutes
-
Shea butter industry losing millions to raw shea nut to exports – Shea Butter Employers Association
23 minutes
-
Youth health and wellbeing must remain central to national development – Osman Ayariga
24 minutes
-
‘I’ll have onerous bail terms in your brain’ – Sammy Gyamfi fires back at Afenyo-Markin
30 minutes
-
Education Minister calls for urgent focus on basic education as infrastructure gaps persist
30 minutes
-
Audit Service recovers GH¢24.95m in unearned salaries, irregular payments – GACC
37 minutes
-
Nobody is saying there haven’t been losses, but be factual about it – Sammy Gyamfi to critics
39 minutes
-
Santasi commercial drivers park vehicles to protest arrests over GH¢1 fare increase
49 minutes
-
Ghana’s anti-corruption gains threatened by weak enforcement, funding gaps – GACC
49 minutes
-
Kontomire has higher nutritional value than spinach, broccoli – Dietician
51 minutes
-
OSP saves GH¢5.73bn, secures seven convictions in 2025 – GACC
51 minutes