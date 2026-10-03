I’m above board, no dirt can stick on me – Baffour Awuah

Vice Chair of Parliament's Subsidiary Legislation Committee, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah

Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, has challenged prosecutors to prove in court that the allegations levelled against him constitute criminal conduct warranting a conviction.

He insists that no wrongdoing can be established against him and says the ongoing case will not deter him from serving his constituents and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Nana Baffour Awuah described the case as an attempt to witch-hunt him, arguing that the allegations must be tested through the proper legal process rather than through public commentary or untested claims in the media.

“I have, through it all, been in very good spirits and I’m extremely grateful to the people of Ghana who have seen through the propaganda of the NDC. The support they’ve given me is massive, and I will assure them that I am indeed above board. No dirt can stick on me,” he said.

He further challenged prosecutors to present their case before the court and establish the basis for any criminal liability.

“It’s not about religion, reason, or untested evidence to the media. Come to court and come and prove that whatever you are alleging amounts to guilt on my part, for which reason you think the court should convict me,” he added.

His comments follow his detention and interrogation by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) as part of an investigation into alleged financial offences at SIC Life Savings and Loans.

The allegations under investigation include criminal conspiracy, financial loss, money laundering and tax-related offences.

Nana Baffour Awuah has since been granted GH¢10 million bail by the High Court, with the court directing him to make himself available to investigators as the investigation continues.

He is expected to return to court on October 26 and November 2, 2026, at 10 a.m.

Despite the ongoing legal proceedings, the Manhyia South MP said he remains encouraged by the support he has received from the NPP, Parliament and his constituents.

He particularly expressed appreciation to NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for visiting and offering emotional support to his mother.

He described the gesture as significant and said he would not take the support for granted.

Nana Baffour Awuah also thanked the leadership of Parliament and his colleagues for standing by him during the development.

He said the support from his party, Parliament and constituents had strengthened his resolve to continue carrying out his responsibilities.

“My constituency has been amazing. I really love all of them, and they will be rest assured that my commitment to you remains resolute. This is not going to deter me,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.