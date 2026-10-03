Baffour Awuah case risks looking like a display of state power – Sulemana Braimah

Audio By Carbonatix
Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah, says the manner in which the Manhyia South MP, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, has been arrested and investigated risks creating the perception that the case is being used as a demonstration of state power.
Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile, Mr Braimah said he would be “deeply disappointed” if the allegations being raised against the MP ultimately turn out to be the substance of the case.
“If it turns out that all we are hearing is just all about it in terms of the case, I would be deeply disappointed, because for me I would then conclude that this is just some people trying to say, show you where power lies.”
Mr Braimah questioned the circumstances surrounding the MP’s arrest, particularly EOCO’s claim that it had invited him since February but could not secure his attendance.
He noted that Baffour Awuah had appeared several times on Newsfile during that period and had also visited EOCO in his capacity as a lawyer representing clients.
He therefore questioned why investigators did not alert him during those encounters that he was wanted for questioning.
According to Mr Braimah, the decision to arrest the MP at the court premises while he was representing a client could further fuel perceptions of a power play.
"So that created a scenario that feeds into the perception that could this be just an act of power play rather than the state really pursuing justice and ensuring that the right things are done."
He, however, stressed that this should not be interpreted as opposition to investigations into alleged wrongdoing.
“If there are issues of crime committed against the state in whichever way, I think people have to be held accountable,” he said.
He urged authorities to ensure that the case is handled fairly so that the public can be convinced that the process is driven by the law and evidence rather than an attempt to demonstrate political or state power.
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