Baffour Awuah should be granted bail as EOCO probe continues – Boakye Agyarko

New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman hopeful, Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, has called for the release of Manhyia South Member of Parliament, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, on bail, while urging authorities to respect due process in the ongoing investigation by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

In a statement issued on Friday, Mr Agyarko said he had learnt with concern about the arrest and continued detention of Baffour Awuah, expressing solidarity with the MP, his family, constituents and colleagues at the Bar.

According to Mr Agyarko, Baffour Awuah had voluntarily presented himself to EOCO with his lawyers on October 1 after an earlier attempt to arrest him at the Accra High Court on September 23, while he was representing a client.

Mr Agyarko argued that a person who voluntarily reports to an investigative agency should not be considered a flight risk.

“Keeping him in custody serves no purpose that reasonable bail cannot serve equally well,” he said.

The NPP National Chairman candidate stressed that the party was not asking for special treatment for its members, but rather for the constitutional rights afforded to every Ghanaian.

He cited fairness, due process, the presumption of innocence and the protection of personal liberty as principles that should guide the handling of the case.

Mr Agyarko also called on investigative agencies to operate professionally and independently, saying their work should be seen to be free from political motives.

“Investigative agencies serve the Republic, not any political party,” he said, adding that public confidence in state institutions could suffer if their actions were perceived as politically motivated.

He also appealed to President John Mahama to ensure that security and investigative agencies act with “restraint and even-handedness” so that citizens would not fear the state further referenced concerns raised by the Ghana Bar Association over the attempted arrest of lawyers on court premises while they are representing clients.

Mr Agyarko appealed to President John Mahama to ensure that security and investigative agencies act with “restraint and even-handedness” so that citizens would not fear the state for holding different views.

He consequently called for Baffour Awuah to be granted bail without further delay and for investigations to continue while he remains a free man, subject to the law.

Mr Agyarko also appealed for calm among NPP supporters in Manhyia South, the Ashanti Region and across the country as the party prepares for its National Delegates Conference.

He said the NPP must express its solidarity peacefully and within the law, stressing that the party should defend the rule of law.

“The NPP I seek to lead will stand by every member who faces adversity, with legal support, with our presence and with principle,” Mr Agyarko said.

He added: “We will not be intimidated, and we will not be provoked. The rule of law must prevail.”

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