I don’t think EOCO has legitimate basis to investigate SIC transaction – Atta Akyea

Samuel Atta Akyea, lawyer for Manhyia South MP, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, has questioned the basis and jurisdiction of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in investigating a transaction involving SIC Life Savings and Loans.

According to him, the matter arose from a legal dispute that was subsequently settled, with SIC Life itself signing the settlement terms.

“I don’t think so,” Mr Atta Akyea said when asked whether EOCO had a legitimate basis to investigate the transaction.

Mr Atta Akyea further questioned whether EOCO’s mandate extends to disputes arising from lawyer-client arrangements. “Have you read the jurisdiction of EOCO? Does it relate to lawyer-client arrangements?” he asked.

He explained that his client was acting as a lawyer for SIC Life and had followed his client’s instructions in resolving the matter.

“The key factor for your consideration is my client working for SIC Life, and then a judgment being handed down, and then they settling by way of what they call a settlement to end the matter. And then SIC, the so-called complainant, signed,” he said.

Mr Atta Akyea questioned how a settlement that might later be deemed unfavourable could constitute a criminal offence. “If you think that the bargains were bad, and you could have done a better bargain, how does that translate into criminality?” he asked.

He also challenged the basis for implicating a lawyer who, he said, was acting on his client's instructions.

His comments come as EOCO conducts searches at Mr Baffour Awuah’s law firm and residence as part of its investigation.

Mr Baffour Awuah is being investigated by EOCO over alleged unauthorised financial transactions at SIC Life Savings and Loans Company Limited. EOCO has obtained a court warrant authorising the searches as part of its investigation.

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