UK in talks with EU partners to release strategic fuel reserves if needed, BBC understands

Britain is in talks with EU partners to release additional strategic fuel reserves, including diesel, if needed, the BBC understands.

The talks come after President Donald Trump threatened to ban diesel exports from the US in a bid to reduce record prices at the pumps for Americans.

Diesel prices in the UK also hit record highs this week and are hovering just under 200p per litre, according to motoring organisation the RAC.

The US is a vital supplier of diesel to the world, exporting between 1.2 and 1.5 million barrels per day, with experts warning that a ban on exports could put further upward pressure on prices in other countries.

"We're thinking about it very seriously," Trump said of an export ban at the weekend.

Energy Minister Martin McCluskey was on a call with European counterparts on Thursday to discuss the potential ban.

A source familiar with the discussions told the BBC it was prudent to prepare a co-ordinated response with other countries, including those across the EU, but added that there were still European reserves left from a coordinated release of strategic fuel stocks earlier in the year.

"We have a diverse and resilient supply. We continue to engage with our international partners and the UK fuel industry," a government spokesperson said. The government has stressed that there is no cause for concern about potential diesel shortages, though prices are expected to rise further.

A European Commission spokesperson said today that there were "lots of calls, lots of meetings" taking place on the diesel situation, including with "high-level contacts" in the US administration.

A meeting of the governing board of the International Energy Agency (IEA) is taking place tomorrow.

Prices of petrol and diesel globally have skyrocketed since the outbreak of the US-Israel war in Iran in February. The closure of the vital Strait of Hormuz, which typically transports around a fifth of the world's oil and gas, has driven up the prices of oil-derived products.

An export ban from Russia, also a major supplier of diesel, has added to the pressure on prices.

Trump has argued that keeping any surplus barrels of diesel in the US would lower pump prices domestically, offering immediate relief to drivers, truckers, and businesses ahead of the midterm elections.

But David Fyfe, chief economist at Argus Media, said cutting off American supply would likely cause international prices to skyrocket.

Diesel prices have hit an all-time high in the UK, with the latest RAC figures showing average pump prices at 199.79p per litre, up from 142.38p

Diesel is harder to refine than gasoline and, because it is used by the haulage industry and in agriculture, it is very difficult to reduce demand.

The UK is heavily reliant on imports. Although the four refineries in the UK produce more than enough petrol to meet demand, they do not produce enough diesel to meet the country's needs.

There were 15.1 million diesel vehicles on UK roads at the end of June, according to the Department for Transport. That is a drop from 15.7 million a year before.

There were 9.8 million diesel cars, down year-on-year from 10.4 million.

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