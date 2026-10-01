‘I am disappointed’ – Yaw Ampofo Ankrah breaks silence after NSA suspension

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Former National Sports Authority (NSA) Director-General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah says he is disappointed by his removal from office, but insists he remains calm with the decision.
Ampofo Ankrah was suspended by President John Dramani Mahama on Thursday, October 1 following controversy over an alleged visa facilitation arrangement linked to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The controversy followed allegations that about US$623,000 had been received from prospective travellers seeking assistance with visa applications and travel arrangements for the tournament.
Speaking exclusively to JoySports after his suspension, Mr Ampofo Ankrah said he had not been given the opportunity to properly explain his side of the matter.
“I’m still calm, a bit disappointed,” he said.
“I’m not one to rant and rage. I’m disappointed that I’ve not been heard. It is disappointing that we haven’t been able to have a discussion as to exactly what the situation is.”
He said his focus before his removal had been on preparing the Accra Sports Stadium and other NSA facilities for upcoming national assignments, including activities involving the Black Stars.
“I’ve been focused on preparing the facility, Accra Sports Stadium, and other areas around the National Sports Authority to get ready for the Black Stars and other national assignments,” he added.
Professor Emmanuel Osei Sarpong has since been appointed Acting Director-General of the National Sports Authority following Mr Ampofo Ankrah’s suspension.
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