Pursue drug kingpins, not persecute political opponents – Afenyo-Markin tells EOCO

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has challenged the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to intensify efforts to identify and prosecute the financiers and organisers behind Ghana-linked drug trafficking networks.
In a statement on Thursday, October 1, the Effutu MP questioned what he described as a disproportionate focus on the investigation into Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, even as major narcotics cases linked to Ghana continue to emerge.
“EOCO must pursue the kingpins, not persecute political opponents,” he said.
His comments come after the MP voluntarily reported to EOCO on Thursday, October 1, to assist with an ongoing investigation into transactions involving SIC Life Savings and Loans.
Mr Baffour Awuah was subsequently arrested by EOCO and is cooperating with investigators as part of the probe.
EOCO has said its investigation concerns alleged unauthorised financial transactions involving SIC Life Savings and Loans, with suspected financial loss, dissipation of public funds and money laundering among the alleged offences. The allegations have not been determined by a court.
The Minority Leader referenced a JoyNews Research report which found that Ghana had recorded 11 cocaine cases in 28 drug busts since March 2025, with seizures linked to the country estimated to have a street value of between US$1.3 billion and US$1.7 billion.
Citing major cocaine seizures in Amsterdam, Antwerp and Dunkirk involving shipments linked to Ghana, as well as a major seizure in Ghana at Pedu Junction,
Mr Afenyp-Markin questioned why the focus had not shifted towards identifying the individuals financing and organising the trafficking operations.
“Ghanaians want to know: who are the financiers, organisers and beneficiaries? Where is the comparable zeal of our security agencies in pursuing them?” he asked.
The Minority Leader called on EOCO and the National Anti-Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) to work together to trace the financial networks behind the drug trade.
“EOCO and NACOC must collaborate. Follow the money. Trace the assets. Pursue the kingpins,” he said.
He also called for suspected criminal assets to be lawfully traced and frozen, with evidence-based prosecutions and public accountability for investigation outcomes.
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