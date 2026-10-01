“I will never ignore an invitation from EOCO if I had received one” — Manhyia MP

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, says he would not have ignored an invitation from the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), but insists he had not received any invitation from the agency.
He said he was therefore surprised to see the Deputy Attorney General, Dr Justice Srem-Sai, announce on social media that EOCO had secured an arrest warrant for him.
According to Baffour Awuah, the Deputy Attorney General’s post also indicated that he had been invited several times but failed to appear.
He, however, maintained that he had not received such invitations.
Baffour Awuah explained that, as a sitting Member of Parliament, he had expected the process to be handled through the Speaker of Parliament.
However, after the Deputy Attorney General publicly announced that an arrest warrant had been obtained, he said he decided to set aside that issue and report himself to EOCO.
He subsequently went to the EOCO premises with his lawyers and colleagues to submit himself to the agency and answer questions concerning the investigation.
“I mean, essentially, I won't ignore any invitation from EOCO, and I haven't been invited. He insists he has not been invited,” he said.
He added that the public announcement of the warrant changed his approach to the matter.
Baffour Awuah is being investigated by EOCO over alleged unauthorised financial transactions involving SIC Life Savings and Loans Company Limited.
EOCO has obtained a High Court warrant to search his office and residence as part of the investigation.
The MP has previously disputed aspects of EOCO’s account of its attempts to engage him, saying some correspondence cited by the agency related to his former role as Senior Partner of a law firm and its representation of SIC Life Savings and Loans.
His decision to report himself to EOCO follows an attempted arrest at the Accra High Court on September 23, which he described as unlawful.
The development has since triggered questions over the procedures for investigating and arresting a sitting Member of Parliament, with Baffour Awuah maintaining that he is prepared to cooperate with investigators.
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