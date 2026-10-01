Baffour Awuah arrested after surrendering to EOCO

Baffour Awuah

The Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, has been arrested and is cooperating with investigators as the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) continues its investigations.

EOCO said the MP voluntarily surrendered at its premises at about 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2026, after several months of efforts by the Office to secure his attendance.

The Office said Mr Baffour Awuah was subsequently placed under arrest after undergoing the applicable investigative and operational procedures.

“In accordance with those procedures, Mr Baffour Awuah was subsequently placed under arrest and is currently cooperating with investigators as the investigative process proceeds,” EOCO said in a statement.

The investigations relate to allegations of criminal conspiracy, financial loss to SIC Savings and Loans, money laundering, tax-related offences and other matters.

Mr Baffour Awuah, who is also Senior Partner of Sarkodie, Baffour Awuah and Partners, is being investigated in connection with the case.

His surrender comes just over a week after an attempted arrest at the Accra High Court on September 23.

EOCO officials had sought to take the MP into custody over the same investigation, but he resisted the move, describing it as an “unlawful arrest” and an “attempted kidnap”.

He subsequently sought sanctuary at Parliament.

EOCO had earlier said it invited Mr Baffour Awuah twice in February 2026 to assist with its investigation, but that the invitations were not honoured.

The MP disputed that account, saying the February correspondence concerned his former position as Senior Partner of his law firm and the firm’s representation of SIC Life Savings and Loans Company Limited.

EOCO said it would continue the investigation professionally, independently and in accordance with due process.

“The Office will continue to pursue all relevant lines of inquiry, examine the available evidence and afford all persons involved their rights under the Constitution and applicable laws,” it said.

The Office urged the public to allow the investigative and judicial processes to proceed without speculation or premature conclusions regarding the culpability of any individual.

“EOCO will provide further information when it is appropriate and legally permissible to do so,” it added.

The allegations against Mr Baffour Awuah remain under investigation and have not been established by a court.

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