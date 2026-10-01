Kwaku Bonsam appeals to Mahama, Ablakwa to facilitate his US travel for skin graft; says he’ll fund it

Traditional priest Nana Kwaku Bonsam has appealed to President John Dramani Mahama and the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, to assist him in obtaining the necessary documentation and visa to travel to the United States for medical treatment. He said he was ready to fund the trip himself, but only needed help with documentation.

Nana Kwaku Bonsam said he urgently needs treatment for the scar on his face and hopes to undergo a skin graft at Harlem Hospital in the US.

A skin graft is a surgical procedure where healthy skin is removed from one part of the body (the donor site) and transplanted to cover a damaged or missing area of skin (the recipient site).

He said his immediate concern is to find a lasting solution to the wound, which he said has made it difficult for him to sleep at night.

“Kindly help me treat the wounds on my face. All I need at the moment is to be able to treat the wounds on my face. If I am able to undergo a skin graft on my face, I will be okay,” he said in the Twi dialect in a video shared on Facebook.

According to the traditional priest, he previously received treatment for part of his face at a hospital in the United States and believes further treatment there could improve his condition.

He is therefore appealing to the authorities to facilitate his travel by helping him secure a service passport or providing an official letter that would enable him to approach the US Embassy for a visa.

“I was able to treat this part of my face at a hospital in the US, so they should help me acquire a visa to enable me to travel to the US to undergo a skin graft at Harlem Hospital. I will pay all the expenses myself,” he said.

Nana Kwaku Bonsam also expressed concern about his current condition, saying previous medication had not produced the desired improvement.

He disclosed that a physician recently prescribed medication costing about GH¢6,200, which he completed, but said his condition had persisted.

“I find it very difficult to sleep at night. I do not want to take any medication that could cause me to develop an allergic reaction. Recently, a physician prescribed some drugs for me which cost about GH¢6,200. I completed the course, but my condition has still not improved,” he said.

With his focus now on accessing specialised treatment in the US, Nana Kwaku Bonsam said he was not asking the government to finance his medical expenses.

Instead, he is seeking assistance with the travel and visa process so he can access the treatment he believes is necessary.

“All I need is for the authorities to help me acquire a visa,” he stressed. For many who commented on his video on Facebook, they mocked and questioned why he was unable to heal himself since he's known for claiming to have some super powers.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.