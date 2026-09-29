Ablakwa assures Ghanaians in New York of stronger consular support and recognition of diaspora contributions

Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening consular services and protecting the interests of Ghanaians abroad, while acknowledging the significant contribution of the diaspora to Ghana’s development.

The Foreign Minister made the remarks during a Townhall Meeting with Ghanaians in the Tri-State Area on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Addressing concerns surrounding immigration and consular support, Mr. Ablakwa said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had taken steps to establish a comprehensive database capturing the consular status of Ghanaians across the world. He said the database would enable the Ministry to better identify and respond to the needs of Ghanaians facing immigration-related challenges, including detention and the need for legal assistance.

He said the initiative represented a significant change in the Ministry’s ability to monitor the welfare of Ghanaians abroad.

The Minister said the new approach was being applied beyond the major Ghanaian diaspora centres, noting that the Ministry had also reached out to Ghanaians in countries including Myanmar, Cambodia, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

He also spoke about ongoing efforts concerning U.S. immigrant visa processing for Ghanaian applicants, expressing confidence that Ghana’s strong bilateral relationship with the United States would continue to support progress in the area. The U.S. Department of State had previously included Ghana among 75 countries affected by a temporary pause in immigrant visa issuance; the Department announced in August 2026 that the pause was no longer in effect following a court order.

Turning to the contribution of Ghanaians abroad, the Foreign Affairs Minister praised the diaspora for its role in supporting Ghana’s economy through remittances, investments and other forms of engagement.

He cited Bank of Ghana figures showing that remittance inflows rose from approximately US 4.6 billion in 2014 to US7.8 billion in 2025, underscoring the growing importance of the diaspora to Ghana’s external sector.

Hon. Ablakwa said the figures demonstrated the scale of the diaspora’s contribution to the country and pledged continued government support for Ghanaians abroad.

He assured the gathering that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would continue to place the welfare and interests of Ghanaians abroad at the centre of its work.

Another government official at the townhall highlighted the strength and diversity of the Ghanaian community in the Tri-State Area, describing it as a significant reservoir of talent, expertise, entrepreneurship and goodwill.

The official noted that Ghanaians in the region contribute across sectors including healthcare, hospitality, tourism, food services, finance, technology, academia, transportation and entrepreneurship, while maintaining strong connections with Ghana through remittances, investments, philanthropy, tourism, skills transfer and support for families and communities.

The townhall formed part of Ghana’s broader engagement with its diaspora during the 81st UNGA, providing an opportunity for government officials to interact directly with Ghanaians abroad and reaffirm the government’s commitment to strengthening diaspora relations, improving consular services and supporting the welfare and interests of citizens wherever they may be.

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