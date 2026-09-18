Ablakwa rewards six North Tongu WASSCE best performers with MacBooks, scholarships

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has rewarded the six best-performing WASSCE candidates from the constituency with MacBooks and full scholarships.

Mr Ablakwa, in a social media post, congratulated the students for their outstanding performance, which included three candidates who obtained seven As, while the others secured six and five As respectively.

The beneficiaries are Freda Esenam Glah, Yvonne Kekeli Doe and Japhet Akpaglo, who each obtained seven As; Joseph Sokpo, who recorded six As; and Omoro Sulley and Ewoenam Afua Eleblu, who each obtained five As.

He said the achievement of the students deserved recognition and encouragement.

Mr Ablakwa said he was proud to host the top performers and thanked North Tongu District Chief Executive, Victoria Yawa Doe, for what he described as her effective coordination.

I proudly hosted the best six WASSCE candidates from my beloved North Tongu.



These six top performers are receiving MacBooks and full scholarships from the MP’s office.



Congratulations to Freda Esenam Glah (7As);

Yvonne Kekeli Doe (7As);

Japhet Akpaglo (7As);

Joseph Sokpo… pic.twitter.com/vHvW7uZ0AW — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) September 18, 2026

He also said the initiative was intended to celebrate young achievers and motivate them to pursue greater heights, adding that Togbe Worgbedzi was “enormously proud” of the students.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.