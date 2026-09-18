Financial inclusion must go hand in hand with investor protection – BoG Governor

Audio By Carbonatix
Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr Johnson Asiama, has called for stronger investor protection alongside efforts to deepen financial inclusion in Ghana.
He said regulators and market participants must ensure that efforts to expand access to financial services do not compromise investor protection.
Dr Asiama made the remarks at the official launch of the Central Securities Depository’s InvestorConnect platform.
He said market regulators must work to protect the integrity and confidentiality of investor records while ensuring reliable authentication and uninterrupted service.
The Governor also stressed the need for prompt responses when incidents occur and clear channels for investors to correct errors and resolve complaints.
He urged the platform to clearly communicate what it does and does not do, ensuring that first-time investors can use it without confusion.
Dr Asiama also called for stronger investor education and a better understanding of investment products, their associated risks and investors’ responsibilities.
“Financial inclusion must go hand in hand with financial literacy and investor protection,” he said.
According to the Governor, banks remain central to financing Ghana’s economy, but a deeper and more inclusive capital market would give businesses and government access to a broader pool of long-term capital.
He said this would support savings and investment while contributing to sustainable economic growth.
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