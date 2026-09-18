Stay away from negative peer influences – MP warns SHS students

Theophilus Vondee, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Twifo Atti-Morkwa Constituency has advised students preparing to enter Senior High School, (SHS) to maintain positive attitudes and stay focused on their education.

He cautioned the students against associating with bad friends, stressing that negative peer influence could derail their academic progress and negatively affect their future.

The MP gave the advice at a ceremony to present mattresses and trunks to newly admitted SHS students in the constituency, to support them as they begin their secondary education.

Mr Vondee urged the beneficiaries to remember the purpose of going to school and make education their priority.

He said, “You are going to school to acquire knowledge and skills, not to record abysmal academic performance.”

He also encouraged them to remember their backgrounds and allow their upbringing to guide their decisions and conduct in their various schools.

Mr Isaac Yawson, the District Chief Executive for Twifo Atti-Morkwa, stressed that the government would continue to create a quality and conducive environment for teaching and learning.

He said the District would witness significant improvement in the education sector, with efforts aimed at providing students with the necessary conditions to excel academically.

Some of the beneficiaries, Master Samuel Adomako and others expressed appreciation to the MP and the DCE for their continued support, saying the assistance would help ease the financial burden on their families as they began their SHS education.

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