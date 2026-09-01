Edem Agbana outlines development gains, future projects at Ketu North accountability forum

Ketu North Member of Parliament Eric Edem Agbana

Eric Edem Agbana, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu North, has outlined a number of interventions undertaken in the constituency in education, health, agriculture and infrastructure, while giving an update on his key promises to constituents.

The MP made the disclosure at his 50th Quarterly Accountability Series held at Dekpor on Sunday, where he accounted for his stewardship, highlighted achievements of the government in the constituency and briefed constituents on parliamentary proceedings and activities.

On education, Mr Agbana said more than 800 tertiary students from the constituency were benefiting from his scholarship programme, while 1,200 teachers in the Constituency for first time had been supported to participate in their Continues Professional Development (CPD) workshop aimed at enhancing teaching and learning outcomes.

He said all four second-cycle institutions in the constituency had also benefited from furniture support, with 400 desks each provided to Weta Senior High Technical and Afife Senior High Technical, while the Wovenu Senior High Technical and the Dzodze-Penyi Senior High School received 1,000 desks each, with an additional 1,000 desks secured for future needs.

Mr Agbana said the interventions were intended to address infrastructure and logistical challenges confronting schools and ensure that students and teachers operated in a more conducive learning environment.

In agriculture, he said more than 5,000 bags of fertiliser had been distributed to farmers, alongside 4,000 coconut seedlings, while farmers were also benefiting from the government’s Nkoko Nkitinki programme.

On healthcare, the MP said, in collaboration with the Ketu North Municipal Assembly, a health kiosk had been established at Dzodze under the government’s Free Primary Health Care initiative.

He said plans were also advanced to establish another health facility at Weta Junction to improve access to primary healthcare services for residents in the Weta Zone.

Mr Agbana said the Assembly had also facilitated the construction of CHPS compounds and nurses’ quarters at Adzoatsi and Kutsinu, while similar facilities were expected to be provided at Adrume and Adelakoekope.

On roads, he acknowledged that several roads in Ketu North remained in poor condition but expressed optimism that ongoing government interventions would address the challenge.

He said the Big Push Road projects, which included the Dzodze-Penyi stretch, were progressing, with portions of the project nearing completion.

The MP said, with support from the World Bank, the government was also preparing to construct roads linking farming communities to markets, including the Ehi-Agbozume, Afife-Tsiyinu and Afife Clinic-Aborlove-Norlorfi roads.

He said the next phase was expected to cover the Ehi-Dzodze, Dekpor-Devego and Tadzewu roads, adding that contractors had recently visited some of the roads, assessed their conditions and submitted bills of quantities and estimates.

Mr Agbana said once the procurement processes were completed, construction would commence, while the Assembly would meanwhile collaborate with him to reshape some of the roads to make them motorable.

He said he remained committed to working with constituents, the Municipal Assembly and other stakeholders to address the development challenges confronting the constituency.

Reverend Martin Amenaki, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ketu North, said the Assembly had also outlined a number of interventions to be implemented within the next three months.

He said the Assembly, in collaboration with the MP, would undertake reshaping of roads across the municipality, with the exercise expected to cover the various communities throughout September.

Rev Amenaki said the Assembly had also commenced the drilling of boreholes, with two already completed, and was targeting 10 boreholes within the next three months.

He said the Assembly would ensure that the boreholes were mechanised where necessary and handed over to beneficiary communities for use.

The MCE further announced plans to begin procurement for the construction of a CHPS compound and either a kindergarten or a six-unit classroom block within the municipality.

He said the interventions formed part of the Assembly’s broader efforts to improve basic infrastructure and access to essential services across Ketu North.

The accountability programme brought together residents of Dekpor and surrounding communities, NDC constituency executives, government officials and other stakeholders from the constituency and the Volta Region.

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