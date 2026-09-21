National | Top Story

Government urges domestic airlines to reduce airfares after duty exemptions

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  21 September 2026 9:20am
Minister of Transport and Member of Parliament for Saboba, Joseph Bukari Nikpe
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The government has urged domestic airlines to reduce airfares and pass on the benefits of recent import duty exemptions to passengers.

The call was made by Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe at the unveiling of Africa World Airlines’ (AWA) new 102-seater Embraer E190 aircraft, as the airline expands its fleet and seeks to strengthen domestic air connectivity.

Mr Nikpe said the waiver of duties on aircraft parts imported by domestic airlines should reduce their operating costs and create room for lower fares.

He therefore urged airlines, particularly AWA, to ensure that the savings from the exemptions benefit passengers.

“We want to seize this opportunity to appeal to all the airlines, especially the leading domestic airlines, to also look at their affairs and let it reflect on the Ghanaian traveller, so that our people can also enjoy some reduction in airfares,” he said.

The Minister also welcomed the introduction of larger aircraft, saying increased passenger capacity could encourage more Ghanaians to use domestic air transport.

The new Embraer E190, which has a seating capacity of 102 passengers, is expected to boost AWA’s capacity and strengthen connectivity on domestic routes.

Mr Nikpe said the combination of lower operating costs and increased capacity presents an opportunity for airlines to make air travel more affordable and accessible to the public.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group