Government urges domestic airlines to reduce airfares after duty exemptions

Audio By Carbonatix
The government has urged domestic airlines to reduce airfares and pass on the benefits of recent import duty exemptions to passengers.
The call was made by Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe at the unveiling of Africa World Airlines’ (AWA) new 102-seater Embraer E190 aircraft, as the airline expands its fleet and seeks to strengthen domestic air connectivity.
Mr Nikpe said the waiver of duties on aircraft parts imported by domestic airlines should reduce their operating costs and create room for lower fares.
He therefore urged airlines, particularly AWA, to ensure that the savings from the exemptions benefit passengers.
“We want to seize this opportunity to appeal to all the airlines, especially the leading domestic airlines, to also look at their affairs and let it reflect on the Ghanaian traveller, so that our people can also enjoy some reduction in airfares,” he said.
The Minister also welcomed the introduction of larger aircraft, saying increased passenger capacity could encourage more Ghanaians to use domestic air transport.
The new Embraer E190, which has a seating capacity of 102 passengers, is expected to boost AWA’s capacity and strengthen connectivity on domestic routes.
Mr Nikpe said the combination of lower operating costs and increased capacity presents an opportunity for airlines to make air travel more affordable and accessible to the public.
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