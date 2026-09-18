Government begins evacuation of decades-old waste heap at Jamestown

Audio By Carbonatix
The government has begun evacuating a decades-old waste heap at Jamestown as part of a nationwide exercise to clear accumulated waste from selected landfill sites.
The Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, with support from the Ghana Armed Forces and the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP), is transporting the waste from Jamestown to the Adepa Waste Centre at Nsawam.
The exercise forms part of the National Emergency Waste Evacuation Exercise, which targets accumulated waste at selected sites across the country.
Ahead of the evacuation, the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, inspected the Jamestown site with officials to assess the volume of waste and determine the trucks and heavy-duty equipment required for the operation.
The assessment was intended to guide the deployment of the appropriate logistics for the removal of the waste.
The waste heap at Jamestown, which has accumulated over several decades near the Korle Lagoon, has remained a major sanitation concern in the area.
The latest intervention is expected to reduce the volume of accumulated waste and improve sanitation conditions in Jamestown and surrounding communities.
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