Ghana gets new legal framework to coordinate social protection programmes

Minister for Gender and Social Protection, Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey

Ghana now has a comprehensive legal framework for coordinating social protection interventions following the passage of the Social Protection Act, 2025 (Act 1148) and the subsequent Social Protection Regulations, 2026.

Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, said the new framework is intended to move social protection away from fragmented interventions towards a coordinated national system.

The Ministry has previously described Act 1148 as providing the legal basis for coordinated delivery and sustainable support to poor and vulnerable populations.

Dr Lartey said the law makes the Ghana National Household Registry the official mechanism for targeting social protection programmes across the country.

It also establishes a dedicated Social Protection Fund and provides the legal basis for implementing a National Shock-Responsive Social Protection Strategy.

She said the framework would allow government to respond more systematically to emergencies such as floods and other crises instead of developing responses from scratch each time.

“Ghana now runs social protection on one law, one national registry, and one dedicated fund,” she said.

The Minister said the Ministry had also provided social assistance to more than 1,270 vulnerable people in response to urgent needs, including resettlement, reintegration, psychosocial support, food and medical assistance for victims of abuse and disasters.

The Social Protection Act is officially recorded by Parliament as Act 1148.

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