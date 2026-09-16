1,432 human trafficking victims receive rehabilitation support – Minister

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection says 1,432 victims of human trafficking have received rehabilitation support as part of the government’s response to trafficking and exploitation.
Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey said 181 victims had also received trauma-informed care at government shelters, while another 69 had been referred for further support.
She said the interventions formed part of a wider effort to ensure that the government’s commitment to zero tolerance for gender-based violence and exploitation is backed by practical services for survivors.
The Ministry has also expanded support for survivors of domestic violence.
Dr Lartey said 152 survivors had received counselling, legal and financial assistance, while a shelter had been commissioned in Accra and two others supported in the Upper West and Eastern Regions.
“For any survivor of sexual or gender-based violence watching today, the Orange Support Centre is reachable, toll-free, on 0800 111 222 or by WhatsApp on 055 1755 7575,” she said.
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