Gender Minister highlights increased investment, reforms in School Feeding Programme

Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey

Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has highlighted increased government investment and reforms in the Ghana School Feeding Programme under the administration of President John Dramani Mahama.

More than 4.5 million children are enrolled in the programme and receive one hot meal every school day.

Government funding for the programme has increased from GH¢1.393 billion in 2024 to GH¢1.788 billion in 2025 and GH¢1.982 billion in 2026.

The feeding grant per child has also been increased from GH¢1.50 to GH¢2 per child per day, with the government saying the increase will enable caterers to provide better-quality meals.

“Every school day, more than 4.5 million children sit down to enjoy a hot meal under the Ghana School Feeding Programme.

“For many of them, it is the most dependable meal of the day. It brings children to school, keeps them in class, and helps them to learn.

“These are significant investments at a time of limited public resources. They require us to ensure that every cedi provides a real child in a real classroom with a real meal,” she added.

The School Feeding Programme employs thousands of caterers and head cooks who provide meals for about 4.5 million children in basic schools.

The programme has, over the years, faced challenges including delays in the payment of caterers and inadequate supervision.

Dr Lartey, however, said arrears owed to caterers were now a thing of the past, following efforts by the government to ensure prompt payment.

She said the government had cleared the 2024 arrears it inherited and was ensuring up-to-date payments to caterers for the 2025-2026 academic year.

Dr Lartey also highlighted measures to improve the quality and monitoring of the programme, saying 20,171 caterers and head cooks had been trained in practical nutrition standards.

She said compliance monitoring had also nearly doubled, from 4,419 schools in 2025 to 8,270 schools in 2026.

“First, funding. The Ghana School Feeding allocation increased from 1.393 billion in 2024 to 1.788 billion in 2025. And this year, 2026, it increased further to 1.982 billion.

“Secondly, the feeding grant. We increased it from 1 cedi 50 pesewas to 2 cedis per child per day, enabling caterers to serve better meals. Thirdly, payments. We cleared the 2024 arrears we inherited and have continued paying caterers for the 2025-2026 academic year.

“Fourthly, quality. We trained 20,171 caterers and head cooks in practical nutrition standards and nearly doubled compliance monitoring from 4,419 schools last year to 8,270 this year, 2026.”

She was addressing a meeting of education directors from the Ashanti and Western North regions.

Dr Lartey, who emphasised the need for verified and accurate data from education stakeholders, called on education directors to support efforts to provide accurate enrolment figures.

She also called for strict reporting timelines and the designation of specific officers in every district to oversee transparency in school feeding data.

Meanwhile, National Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme, Hajia Fati Forgor, called for stronger collaboration with the Ghana Education Service.

“The school feeding programme started in the year 2005 with 10 schools, then 1,900 children benefiting from the programme.

“As we all know, it has evolved over the years and today, we can say close to 70% of Ghana public schools, KG and primary, are currently benefiting from the programme.

“We are looking at 4,527,000 children benefiting from that. We are looking at caterers who number 13,500 and 27,000 cooks who have also gotten jobs by way of providing this service to Mother Ghana.”

The Ghana School Feeding Programme is seeking stronger collaboration with the Ministries of Education, Agriculture, Health and Finance, among others.

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