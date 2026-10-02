Gender Ministry launches breast cancer campaign, pushes support over stigma

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has launched the 2026 National Breast Cancer Awareness Month (Pink October) in Ho, with a strong call for a national shift from stigma to support.

Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, the sector minister, at the launch, said Ghana recorded about 5,000 new breast cancer cases annually, making it a major public health concern that affects more than physical health.

She noted that a breast cancer diagnosis goes beyond physical health, affecting emotional well-being, family relationships, livelihoods, income, childcare and household responsibilities, especially for women already in vulnerable situations.

“It is against this background that this year’s theme, “Every Story Is Unique, Every Journey Matters” is particularly relevant. It recognises the individual experiences of those affected by breast cancer and their different forms of care and support they may need at various stages of their journey.”

Dr Lartey said to reduce the disease burden, predominant among women meant that all, including men and boys must get involved to encourage early detection and share caregiving, while tackling misconceptions that prevent women from seeking care.

She said the MoGCSP would connect breast cancer awareness to women’s equality, social protection and family welfare, while intensifying advocacy to reduce stigma and misconceptions that discourage timely care, noting the campaign was central to government’s responsibility to promote the well-being of women and families.

The Minister announced that the campaign, supported by the Office of the Vice President and other partners, would include a 10-day free breast screening exercise for civil servants and the public in Accra.

She said the Pink Friday observances in the month, was a social media drive for accurate information, and regional outreaches to communities, schools, churches and mosques.

She commended a breast cancer survivor, Mrs Bridget Y.Y. Simpi who shared her story at the launch, describing the testimony as a gift to the nation and affirming that the “nation stands with you.”

Mr James Gunu, the Volta Regional Minister said the theme; “Every Story is Unique, Every Journey Matters” and the sub-theme “United for a Cancer-Free Ghana: Early Detection, Early Action, Better Outcomes,” were calls aimed at going beyond awareness.

He noted that every journey “is different – some through routine screening, others through symptoms – with some involving successful treatment, while others bring emotional challenges and financial burdens.”

Mr Gunu stressed that early detection and prompt treatment significantly improve outcomes and urged both men and women to seek medical advice when they notice unusual changes.

He called for collective action against fear, stigma and misinformation, saying “government alone cannot win the fight,” charging traditional and religious leaders, health professionals, schools, civil society and the media to take evidence-based information into communities and create a safe environment for people to access care.

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